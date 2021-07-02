Do’s and don’ts for calling 911

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Holiday weekends bring more calls to 911 dispatch centers, and many of them are for non-emergencies.

“Don’t call 911 just because your neighbors are out setting fireworks off,” said Boyd County 911 Director Matt Saunders.

He says these calls take up extra time for dispatchers, and while they will relay the information to where it needs to, he asks people with non-emergency problems to directly contact the police or other offices that could help.

“If you’re taking a non-emergency call, and you’ve got someone calling in for an actual emergency the phone may ring an extra time or two before someone actually gets to it,” Saunders said.

Calling 911 may be quick and easy, but it can make someone with an actual emergency wait, especially in situations where ambulances are called.

“We’d recommend for those minor issues that they go to an urgent care rather than the emergency room,” said Boyd County EMS Executive Director Chuck Cremeans.

Cremeans says it is a common misconception that arriving at the hospital in an ambulance will get you to the front of the line for immediate care.

“We have no control how long someone will wait at the hospital to be seen. They may wait in the lobby even if we take them in. In the ambulance, they may be still sent to the lobby for minor injuries or illnesses,” Cremeans said.

A trip to the emergency room is also costly, he pointed out.

“We’re not just a ride to the hospital. The cost of going is not cheap, but if needed then it is well worth the money to get relief from pain or do other life-saving treatments that we do in the back of an ambulance,” Cremeans said.

Both Cremeans and Saunders stressed, if you need emergency services do not hesitate to call.

“We’d rather send somebody out to make sure that everybody’s okay than just not send anybody,” said Saunders.

Make sure to call 911 if you are experiencing any of the following:

Bleeding that will not stop

Breathing problems

Chest pain

Choking

Coughing up or vomiting blood

Fainting or loss of consciousness

Head or spine injury

Sudden injury due to a motor vehicle accident, burns or smoke inhalation, near drowning, deep or large wound, etc.

Sudden, severe pain anywhere in the body

Sudden dizziness, weakness, or change in vision

Swallowing a poisonous substance

Upper abdominal pain or pressure

Also call 911, if any of the following are occurring:

Events that involve an immediate threat to a person or property: screams, attacks, gunshots, fires, car accidents with injuries or any other medical emergency

A substantive, in-progress crime. This includes fights, break and enters (if there is a suspect on scene) or a report of an impaired driver

A serious crime that has just occurred (examples: sexual assault or robbery)

A suspicious circumstance that may indicate an imminent criminal act (examples: prowler, vandal)

