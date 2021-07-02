Deputies charge convicted felon accused of pawning guns

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who deputies say is a convicted felon has been arrested for pawning several firearms.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. Jonah Rose, 46, of Tims Fork, West Virginia is accused of pawning eight firearms to a business on June 29. During the investigation, deputies also learned that Rose pawned four other firearms between June 22 and June 26.

Deputies say they obtained a warrant for 12 counts of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Rose was at the Southwestern Regional Jail when deputies executed the warrant on Thursday, July 1. Rose was being held on a probation violation which was related to the possession of a firearm charge.

Deputies say all the firearms Rose is accused of pawning were ran through the National Crime Information Center database. None of them came back stolen.

Deputies also say during the transactions at one business, an ATF background check was conducted and there were no delays or denials.

