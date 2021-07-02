Crews rescue person swept away by flood water in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is doing ok after they were swept away by flood water in Laurel County.

Officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad posted on their Facebook page they were called to American Greeting Card Road Thursday night for a report of a missing person.

When crews got to the scene, they found articles of clothing on the bank of Horse Creek.

At that point, swift water teams were deployed and they were able to find the person about 1/4 of a mile downstream on the creek bank.

No word on the person’s identity.

