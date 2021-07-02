COVID-19 positivity rate increases in the Commonwealth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth, as the states positivity rate increases.

The governor announced 172 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s total case number to 465,490.

41 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 211 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 56 in the ICU. 26 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate climbed to 2.09%.

Gov. Beshear also announced six deaths Friday, all newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,229.

6,907,589 tests have been administered thus far and at least 53,589 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Friday, none of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

