Advertisement

COVID-19 positivity rate increases in the Commonwealth

Governor Andy Beshear (photo)
Governor Andy Beshear (photo)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth, as the states positivity rate increases.

The governor announced 172 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s total case number to 465,490.

41 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 211 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 56 in the ICU. 26 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate climbed to 2.09%.

Gov. Beshear also announced six deaths Friday, all newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,229.

6,907,589 tests have been administered thus far and at least 53,589 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Friday, none of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photos: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
Victim identified in deadly Highway 80 shooting, suspect in custody
During a Friday afternoon news conference, to encourage people to get vaccinated, Governor...
Gov. Beshear announces first Shot at a Million, full college scholarship winners
(Photo: Magoffin County Sheriff’s Department)
UPDATE: Missing woman out of Magoffin County found safe
For the first time in Kentucky, there is another option for mothers who decide they can’t keep...
Kentucky’s first baby box for mothers in crisis to safely leave child installed
Looking for 4th of July fireworks displays? Here is the list of events across the mountains!

Latest News

Craft Funeral
“If you didn’t get to know James Wiley, you missed out” : Community gathers to remember Mayor James Wiley Craft
Festival-goers are lining up to get their fill of street fair food this weekend at Pikeville's...
‘Freedom, Food Trucks, and Fireworks’: Pike County community hosts Independence Day Festival
PIKE FEST
(4:30) 'Freedom, Food Trucks, and Fireworks': Pike County community hosts Independence Day Festival
Greary ended up with a live firework in his mouth that could have killed him.
Shot in the mouth with a mortar. A fireworks victim’s story of courage and luck