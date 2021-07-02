Congressman Hal Rogers announces grant for the Wendell H. Ford Regional Airport in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Congressman Hal Rogers announced a $250,000 grant for the Wendall H. Ford Regional Airport in Perry County on Friday. The funding will be used to purchase snow removal equipment to keep the runway safe during the winter months.

“Our small airports are vital to business operations, emergency medical transportation, tourism and economic development,” said Congressman Rogers. “These FAA grants help supplement the support necessary in our small communities to ensure our airports maintain the highest safety standards year-round. I applaud our local leaders for putting together competitive grant applications that express the aviation-related challenges in our mountainous region.”

The airport board plans to use the grant to purchase a snow removal carrier vehicle with a plow and broom.

“I want to thank Congressman Rogers for securing the funds for the FAA grant. Maintaining day and night flight operations throughout the year at the Wendell Ford Regional Airport is vital for the region and is especially challenging during the winter weather events in the mountains,” said Stephen Barker, Chairman of the Hazard-Perry County Airport Board. “This grant provides much needed snow removal equipment to clear the runways and taxiways during snow events. With over 4,000 flight operations last year, maintaining safe runways and taxiways is critical for business, government, and medical flights in our region.”

The grant is provided through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

