Community deals with second sinkhole due to weakened infrastructure

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Customers come to Lowe’s looking to get things to fix up their homes. Now there is a fix, though, that needs to be made in the home improvement store’s parking lot itself.

“It’s bad,” Roger Robinson said.

What started as a hole in the parking lot expanded into a massive sinkhole overnight. The damage swallowed several parking spaces so far.

“My dad used to park right there and had to park up there today,” Matthew Horn said.

We told you about another sinkhole in Russell, right across the street in the Kroger parking lot.

The city says both holes resulted due to a weakened culvert that stretches through this area. This is an already fragile piece of infrastructure that can not keep up with all the heavy rain.

“It doesn’t help at all, because rain just backs up all the way through there, because some of it’s rotted and it’s just eating out the ground underneath it and that’s causing all the sinkholes,” Russell Fire Chief Billy Selvage said.

Deep cracks and broken off pieces of road are getting clogged by water.

“We’re monitoring to see where the crack lines are going. So, right now the crack lines haven’t made it over to the roadway yet,” Selvage said.

This hole raises concern for customers like Robinson.

“It’s very shocking to see something like that happen, because we put our safety in the hands of the people who build these parking lots,” Robinson said.

Cones are in place to keep drivers from entering the area in the parking lot.

There is a heavily traveled road just feet away, but the fire chief says there’s no danger to drivers.

