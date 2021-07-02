Advertisement

Boating tips heading into Fourth of July weekend

It’s the Fourth of July holiday weekend and for many Kentuckians, spending it on their boat is...
It’s the Fourth of July holiday weekend and for many Kentuckians, spending it on their boat is expected, so it’s important to stay safe while on the water.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the Fourth of July holiday weekend and for many Kentuckians, spending it on their boat is expected, and it’s important to stay safe while on the water.

“There is going to be lots of people on the water. There’s going to be lots of people that are inexperienced boaters. So you know you have to have that cautious eye when you’re on the water,” said Ralph Stokley, the owner of Stokley’s Marine.

With a 49-year-old business, Stokley knows a thing or two about boating safety. One of the things to know is to make sure you’re aware of your surroundings.

“Make sure you know who’s around you, what they are doing and if you see someone around you being unsafe, get away from them because the lake is a big place,” Stokley said.

It’s important too that the person driving the boat is not drinking alcohol. Also, make sure everyone on board has a life jacket in case of an emergency.

“So make sure you have a proper fitted vest for any children, that are going to be comfortable cause they’ll have to wear it all day long,” Stokley said.

By Kentucky law, anyone under the age of 12 has to wear a life jacket on the boat at all times. Another thing to be mindful of that some people may not be aware of is boat ramp safety.

“There’s a lot of cars and trailers and inexperienced drivers too, so you need to watch yourself and your children when you’re around the boat ramp,” Stokley said.

As long as you are proactive while you’re out on the water, make sure everyone in your party has on a life jacket, and stay safe, things should be fun heading into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photos: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
Victim identified in deadly Highway 80 shooting, suspect in custody
(Photo: Magoffin County Sheriff’s Department)
UPDATE: Missing woman out of Magoffin County found safe
For the first time in Kentucky, there is another option for mothers who decide they can’t keep...
Kentucky’s first baby box for mothers in crisis to safely leave child installed
Tim Couch inducted into NFHS Hall of Fame
Team Coverage: Tim Couch inducted into NFHS Hall of Fame
Daniel Patrick Williamson died in 2019.
Family grieves overdose death by creating outreach ministry

Latest News

The truck believed to be involved in hit and run
Police release video of hit-and-run that put East Tennessee man in ICU
Two bear cubs arrive at Appalachian Bear Rescue
Baby bears arrive at Appalachian Bear Rescue
Patricia and Gary Short
‘It happened, it’s real, I’m still numb’: First Shot at a Million winner announced
The search continues for a semi-truck driver involved in a hit-and-run crash at a Woodford...
Dashcam footage released of semi leaving scene of hit-and-run crash at Woodford Co. rest area