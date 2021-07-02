Baby bears arrive at Appalachian Bear Rescue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two new baby bears arrived at Appalachian Bear Rescue last week. Officials with the rescue facility said the cubs were in good health.

Appalachian Bear Rescue is a Townsend-based non-profit that adopts injured and orphaned bears and releases them back into the wild when they are ready.

The two new cubs, a male named Cosmo and a female named Lemon Drop, were orphaned after a landowner shot their mother after she broke into his dog pen, according to the non-profit’s Facebook page.

June 25, 2021-🚨ABR Newsflash! Rescued Bears #337 and #338 Arrive.

In an update, Appalachian Bear Rescue officials said the two cubs were “cautious but still curious,” and said that the bears are exploring their new surroundings. “Lemon Drop and Cosmo are doing well and adjusting to a radically new way of life,” a post said.

