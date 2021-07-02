Aspire Appalachia helps more than 80 families, spends more than $130,000 in helping the community

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Aspire Appalachia officials said when our region was first hit by flooding in late February and early March, they went to work to raise donations for people in Breathitt and surrounding counties.

The organization donated “thousands of dollars of supplies and food to donate to the flood distribution center.”

Then, they turned their efforts to the individuals who were needing help. More than 50 mattresses, including pillows, sheets and blankets were donated.

Officials donated more more 600 sheets of drywall and 400 rolls of insulation to people who began rebuilding their homes.

They received a grant from Appalachia Rises, that helped 10 families purchase one large appliance.

“Due to the generous nature of a donor and their outstanding work, we have been blessed enough to purchase every item needed (building supplies, furniture, appliances) to get 34 individuals back into their destroyed home,” said officials. “This included over 100 large appliances, over 40 pieces of furniture, numerous sheets of plywood, paneling, etc.”

More than 80 families have been helped and the organization has spent more than $130,000 in giving back to the community during the rebuilding process.

