Amazon to offer new benefits for employees who bike to work

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amazon launched a new program to promote sustainability for its employees.

The company announced it will cover the costs of bike maintenance, rentals and more for employees who bike to work.

At the Amazon headquarters in Seattle, more than 20 percent of employees walk or bike to work and nearly 50 percent use public transportation or carpooling options.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our employees back to our offices and want to encourage them to rethink the way they get to and from work, so we’re creating new incentives to pick a greener way to commute—even if it is just one to two days a week,” Vice President of Global Real Estate and Facilities said in an Amazon article. “Reducing our carbon footprint is a multifaceted effort that includes building urban and well-connected campuses, designing buildings that use renewable energy, and making it easy for employees to choose public transportation over their single-occupancy vehicles.”

The new program will cover the following

Bike leases: Employees can lease a take-home bike, including e-bikes, for a monthly fee eligible for reimbursement.

Bike share: Employees can expense costs for dockless or docked short-term, app-based rental bicycles.

Maintenance : Employees can take advantage of two complimentary tune-ups each calendar year.

Bike parking: Employees can access bike parking at public transit facilities or offices without Amazon bike cages.

