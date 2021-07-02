Advertisement

AAA expecting near-record Fourth of July travel

By Jim Stratman
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of Americans are setting out for their holiday weekends and it could be a near-record for Fourth of July travel.

AAA is estimating some 48 million Americans will travel this holiday weekend and that could end up being the second most traveled Fourth of July in history.

The travel agency expects 90% of those 48 million to do so by car, while millions more will take to the skies.

Experts say this is part of pent-up demand.

A year ago, travel was virtually not possible and health leaders were pleading with people to stay inside, don’t throw a party, just celebrate with your household, and a lot of Americans did that.

Now, those restrictions are loosened and people want to travel.

“We’re really excited to be headed out and like he said, just relaxing and taking in some sites and being out,” said Angie Shaner, traveler.

“It’s a big stress relief, not being couped up and looking at the same walls for the last year and a half,” said traveler David Shaner. “We’re looking really forward to it.”

There are still some things to be aware of. There are still some restrictions in airports and, with some airlines being understaffed, we’ve seen some flights get canceled, make sure you keep up with your status.

Also, if you’re going to be out driving around, be careful. There are millions of drivers out and about this weekend.

