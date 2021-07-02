Advertisement

2 toddlers killed, 12-year-old injured in N.C. mobile home fire

Two toddlers were killed in mobile home fire in North Carolina.
Two toddlers were killed in mobile home fire in North Carolina.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – Two toddlers were killed in a mobile home fire in Roseboro, North Carolina Friday morning.

A 12-year-old living at the home was taken to the hospital with injuries from trying to unsuccessfully rescue the small children, according to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s deputy was first to arrive at the scene. He tried to get inside to help the children, but the home was engulfed in flames preventing him from doing so.

A 3-year-old boy and girl were unable to escape.

Several fire departments responded to extinguish the fire.

Officials say the parents of the children woke up to a smoke detector going off. They couldn’t reach the toddlers who were at the other end of the home.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Office of the State Fire Marshal have been requested to assist in the investigation to determine the origin of the fire.

Authorities ask that everyone check their smoke detectors. If you are financially unable to afford one, please contact your local fire department to see if they have access to programs that provide them.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photos: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
Victim identified in deadly Highway 80 shooting, suspect in custody
(Photo: Magoffin County Sheriff’s Department)
UPDATE: Missing woman out of Magoffin County found safe
For the first time in Kentucky, there is another option for mothers who decide they can’t keep...
Kentucky’s first baby box for mothers in crisis to safely leave child installed
Tim Couch inducted into NFHS Hall of Fame
Team Coverage: Tim Couch inducted into NFHS Hall of Fame
Daniel Patrick Williamson died in 2019.
Family grieves overdose death by creating outreach ministry

Latest News

President Biden participates in a naturalization ceremony to welcome citizens to our country...
Biden participates in naturalization ceremony
The truck believed to be involved in hit and run
Police release video of hit-and-run that put East Tennessee man in ICU
A mink carries a meal of a brook trout caught in Acadia National Park in Maine.
Proposal would ban mink farming to stem coronavirus mutation
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn at the White House in...
Biden calls for bipartisan action on pathway to citizenship
Two bear cubs arrive at Appalachian Bear Rescue
Baby bears arrive at Appalachian Bear Rescue