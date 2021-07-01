Yusuf Corker Named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior safety Yusuf Corker is one of 42 student-athletes named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy 2021 Watch List, The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced. The award honors the top defensive player in college football who makes the biggest impact for his team, both on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. The 42 represents Ronnie Lott’s number during his legendary career.

Corker, a 6-0, 204-pounder from McDonough, Georgia, has played in 37 career games with 24 straight starting nods at safety. As a junior in 2020, he finished second on the team in tackles (77) behind NFL first-round draft pick Jamin Davis. He also added 2.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, two pass breakups and a forced fumble, earning All-SEC Second Team honors by Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele.

Off the field, Corker was named to the Dean’s List and the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll in 2020. He graduated in May with a degree in economics and is currently working on a second degree in communication.

The winner of the Lott Trophy, which will be announced in December, will receive $25,000 for his university’s general scholarship fund.

This is the 18th year for the Lott Trophy, which has donated more than $1.6 million to schools and other charities around the country.

Kentucky’s Josh Allen was the winner of the 2018 Lott IMPACT Trophy, which began in 2004.

