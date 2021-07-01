“We’re open for business”: Larkey HVAC back in business despite recent fire

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, a fire started at Larkey HVAC in Laurel County sending shock throughout the community.

London Fire Officials say the fire is still under investigation, but staff days later are not letting this setback prevent them from providing service to their community.

The business is currently operating out of the Laurel County African American Heritage Center across the street from their original business building.

“We’re open for business. Our parts counter to the general public is closed for now. Just too many trips back and forth across the street. But as far as installations and our service business and such. We’re up and running,” said Vice President of Larkey HVAC Dwight Larkey.

Larkey says the business number is the same and is 606-864-5146.

He also adds he cannot thank the staff at the Laurel County African American Heritage Center enough for allowing him and his staff to use the building as they continue to recover.

