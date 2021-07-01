Advertisement

Watch: NFHS holds news conference to introduce Tim Couch and other High School Hall of Fame inductees

(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Former Leslie County and University of Kentucky standout quarterback Tim Couch will be formally inducted into the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) National High School Hall of Fame on Thursday.

At noon, the organization will have a news conference to introduce folks to this years inductees.

You can watch that on our Facebook page below:

Or on our website:

You can read the story we previously posted about Couch’s honor here.

