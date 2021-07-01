Advertisement

As used car prices rise, BBB offers best practices for buying

preowned car buying
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Used cars are more expensive than normal these days. Recent numbers from the Better Business Bureau suggest prices were up about 12.5 percent in February compared with the same time in 2020.

The Better Business Bureau says it’s in part because new car inventory fell. That’s put a strain on supply and is driving up prices.

In western Virginia, used car sales were among the top ten most complained-about industries in 2020.

To avoid falling victim to a scam or a lemon, CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia, Julie Wheeler, BBB recommends checking the car’s history, sticking to a budget and confirming its reliability.

“Something we strongly recommend is that you have a mechanic, who isn’t involved with the dealership, inspect the car,” Wheeler said. “You know, they’ll charge you a little bit of money to do it. But, boy, if they find out that car has a serious issue that’s about to happen, they can save you a lot of heartache down the road.”

Wheeler also recommends you familiarize yourself with laws and regulations for used car sales. You can learn more in the video below and by visiting the BBB website.

