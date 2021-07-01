Advertisement

Tri-State boy, 7, welcomed home from hospital stay with incredible treehouse

Kolton Powers had an aneurysm two months ago. His first trip home put him in tears.
By Courtney King and Brian Planalp
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A new treehouse in Independence might look like something from HGTV, but it’s actually built for a boy who survived a brain aneurysm.

On Wednesday, Kolton Powers, 7, came home from a 50-day stay at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital—and he did it in style.

Kolton’s dad, Brian Powers, picked him up in Kolton’s dream car: a Lamborgini.

Brian joked afterward, “Obviously being a police officer, that’s not going to happen.”

(The Lamborgini was rented.)

Then the pair had a police escort all the way back across the river, where Brian had another surprise in store.

It took several volunteers 15 days to build the treehouse, which features granite countertops, a 65-inch tv and an XBOX.

“The joy in his eyes was priceless,” Brian said. “He was so excited to see everybody, so excited to get home. He started crying, and that’s not Kolton.”

The 7-year-old suffered the brain aneurism that put him in Children’s two months ago. Brian says he had four surgeries while hospitalized.

“I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy,” he said. “It was heartbreaking that you couldn’t help him or fix him, you know? All I wanted to do was take his pain away, and there was nothing I could do. It was gut-wrenching, heart-wrenching. It was just awful.”

But now, Kolton is back home again. And now, he gets to enjoy his awesome new treehouse.

“I just thought it would be something cool for him,” said Tyler Boehmker, who helped build the treehouse. “There’s a lot of amazing people that went into this.”

Brian asked Tyler and others to build the treehouse because Kolton, who has a black belt in Karate, is limited in what activities he can do during his recovery.

“I’m speechless. I am so blessed and honored to know these people. There’s just no words to describe it.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photos: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
Victim identified in deadly Highway 80 shooting, suspect in custody
Well-known Eastern Kentucky mayor dies following long illness
File image
Dozens of new Kentucky laws, including police conduct, school choice, etc. take effect Tuesday
An ambulance was found abandoned in Whitesburg on Monday.
Abandoned ambulance leads to investigation in Letcher County
Lawmakers will consider making Kentucky a Second Amendment sanctuary state. It comes in the...
Lawmakers introducing bill to make Kentucky a second amendment “sanctuary state”

Latest News

Whitesburg officials reflect on life of Mayor James Wiley Craft - 11:00 p.m.
Whitesburg officials reflect on life of Mayor James Wiley Craft - 11:00 p.m.
The truck believed to be involved in hit and run
Hit-and run driver puts East Tennessee man in ICU
Daniel Patrick Williamson died in 2019.
Family grieves overdose death by creating outreach ministry
Outreach Ministry
Outreach Ministry