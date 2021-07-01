‘Something as simple as a sparkler can ignite a fire’: Pike County emergency crews remind others to stay safe

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Fire Department is reminding locals to stay safe this Independence Day by cracking down on firework safety and preparing themselves if duty may call.

“During times of low humidity something as simple as a sparkler or firecracker can ignite a ground fire,” said Pikeville Firefighter and EMT Nicholas Fleming. “When it comes to fireworks that may shoot into the air, check your placement and make sure there aren’t any power lines or tree branches in your way. That could also cause a fire and we don’t want those fireworks to come back down on top of you.”

As fireworks light up the skies across the commonwealth, the number of injuries and fires due to civilian-obtained fireworks spike. Especially in the weeks prior to and following Independence Day weekend.

“Even the civilian-obtained, normal fireworks you can get at the store can cause serious injury,” said Fleming. “We work a lot of burns where children, and even adults, burn their hands from handling these fireworks improperly.”

Many fireworks that can be purchased at roadside tents or businesses in the area have manufacturer guidelines that officials say should be strictly followed.

“What we want to stress is that people handle these fireworks per the manufacturer’s guidelines,” said Fleming. “Just read on them and do what it says to do. I know this time of year we’re celebrating the Fourth of July and wanting to have a good time, but just stay safe out there.”

Fleming also says that in the event of an injury or fire caused by a firework, do not hesitate to call 911 or visit an emergency room, even if the fire or injury may be insignificant.

