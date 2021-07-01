Somerset student earns Washington Internship with Congressman Rogers

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. Representative Harold “Hal” Rogers welcomes 2019 Somerset High School graduate, Makenzie Clouse, as a summer intern in Washington, D.C.

Clouse is a junior at Western Kentucky University, majoring in accounting. She is the daughter of Cindy and Tom Clouse of Somerset.

“It is always a delight to provide local students from Southern and Eastern Kentucky with the unique opportunity to live in Washington, DC during the summer and experience federal government operations first-hand,” said Congressman Rogers. “I am impressed by Makenzie’s desire to learn the ropes on Capitol Hill and witness the legislative process while learning the value of public service.”

As an intern, Clouse will have the opportunity to work directly with constituents from Southern and Eastern Kentucky and gain a valuable understanding of how the federal government and various agencies operate.

“Being an accounting major, I’m excited to learn about the appropriations process in Congress,” said Clouse. “I’m excited for the opportunity to experience what working on Capitol Hill is like and the opportunities that come with that – meeting people, making connections, and getting to explore our nation’s capital. I’ve always been fascinated by history, so I’m excited to get to explore each of the monuments and museums in my free time.”

To learn more about internship opportunities with Congressman Rogers in Washington, DC, visit halrogers.house.gov/internships.

