Advertisement

Somerset student earns Washington Internship with Congressman Rogers

U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers welcomes Makenzie Clouse, a 2019 graduate of Somerset High...
U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers welcomes Makenzie Clouse, a 2019 graduate of Somerset High School, as a summer intern in Washington, D.C.
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. Representative Harold “Hal” Rogers welcomes 2019 Somerset High School graduate, Makenzie Clouse, as a summer intern in Washington, D.C.

Clouse is a junior at Western Kentucky University, majoring in accounting. She is the daughter of Cindy and Tom Clouse of Somerset.

“It is always a delight to provide local students from Southern and Eastern Kentucky with the unique opportunity to live in Washington, DC during the summer and experience federal government operations first-hand,” said Congressman Rogers. “I am impressed by Makenzie’s desire to learn the ropes on Capitol Hill and witness the legislative process while learning the value of public service.”

As an intern, Clouse will have the opportunity to work directly with constituents from Southern and Eastern Kentucky and gain a valuable understanding of how the federal government and various agencies operate.

“Being an accounting major, I’m excited to learn about the appropriations process in Congress,” said Clouse. “I’m excited for the opportunity to experience what working on Capitol Hill is like and the opportunities that come with that – meeting people, making connections, and getting to explore our nation’s capital. I’ve always been fascinated by history, so I’m excited to get to explore each of the monuments and museums in my free time.”

To learn more about internship opportunities with Congressman Rogers in Washington, DC, visit halrogers.house.gov/internships.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photos: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
Victim identified in deadly Highway 80 shooting, suspect in custody
Police Lights
Coroners Office: Woman killed in Perry County crash
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
A shooting in Knott county leads to a Kite man’s death.
KSP: Shooting in Knott County leaves one man dead
Lawmakers will consider making Kentucky a Second Amendment sanctuary state. It comes in the...
Lawmakers introducing bill to make Kentucky a second amendment “sanctuary state”

Latest News

For the first time in Kentucky, there is another option for mothers who decide they can’t keep...
Kentucky’s first baby box for mothers in crisis to safely leave child installed
Gov. Beshear announces $11.8 million funding in transportation repairs; several in Eastern Kentucky
‘I would have made some coin, that’s for sure’: Former UK athletes react to NIL bill
So far in Kentucky, more than 2.2 million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus,...
Kentucky prepares to announce $1M winner of Shot at a Million