Severe Weather Alert Day: Flash Flood Watch in effect, heavy rain possible at times

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. An approaching cold front could bring heavy rain to our area, which could lead to some high water issues for some.

Today and Tonight

While most of us will start the day on a drier note, rain and storms are already around and it will make their presence known and felt the later into the day that we get. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through early Friday morning for our entire region. Models are indicating that some areas could see more than 2″ of rain in that short amount of time. Keep an eye on your creeks and streams, especially if you live in flood-prone areas.

As of right now, we do not have a severe weather risk from the Storm Prediction Center, but some of today’s storms could be on the stronger side, so be ready for that. We already had one severe thunderstorm warning early Thursday morning. We do, however, have a slight risk for excessive rainfall from the Weather Prediction Center. That just means there is a higher chance we could see some high water problems.

The Weather Prediction Center has our entire region under a slight risk for excessive rainfall Thursday. This means we could see a better chance for high water issues, which is why we are under the Flash Flood Watch. (WYMT)

The chances for showers and storms will continue throughout most of your Thursday and into early Friday morning. Keep your rain gear handy at all times. Remember, if you do encounter high water in your travels in the next 24 hours, do NOT drive through it! It is NEVER worth it! Turn around, don’t drown!

Here are some tips to help keep you and your family safe when flooding is possible. Remember, it is NEVER worth it to drive through flood water. Turn around, don't drown! (WYMT)

Highs on Thursday will top out in the mid to upper 70s before dropping into the mid-60s overnight.

Extended Forecast

The great news is that after the rain ends on Friday morning, that’s it for a few days, including for the 4th of July holiday weekend! Skies will start to clear Friday afternoon and temperatures will rebound back into the mid to upper 70s. The difference is it will be much less humid behind the front. Lows could drop into the mid-50s Friday night. Talk about refreshing!

Both weekend days look amazing with sunny skies. Highs on Saturday will climb into the upper 70s and get into the low 80s for the 4th of July on Sunday. Lows both nights will drop into the 60s. Enjoy it!

High pressure looks to keep us dry all the way into next week, but the heat doesn’t stay away for long. By Monday, we could be right back to 90 degrees for a daytime high. The hot trend will continue through most of next week. Rain chances will return in scattered form on Wednesday and linger through the rest of the work week.

