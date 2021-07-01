Advertisement

Pulaski’s Riley Hull wins second Gatorade Kentucky Softball Player of the Year

(Photo: Twitter (@rileyhull_44))
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Riley Hull has been named Gatorade Kentucky Softball Player of the Year for a second consecutive year, with last year being the first time a player was chosen from Pulaski.

The senior catcher held a .605 batting average with 57 runs in this past season, leading the Maroons to the 12th Region semifinals.

Hull will play softball at Mississippi State next season.

