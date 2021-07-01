Advertisement

“One of the greatest to ever play here”: Leslie County community reacts to Tim Couch NFHS induction

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - As former Mr. Football Tim Couch prepares to be inducted into the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) National High School Hall of Fame, his hometown of Leslie County is celebrating with him.

“It’s something you really keep in mind on the field. You just want to do good, be like him,” said recent Leslie County Football graduate, Trent Asher.

Couch went on to play quarterback for the University of Kentucky, earning multiple conference honors and being named a Heisman Trophy finalist in 1998.

“We actually brought him up as a seventh and eighth grader to work with our freshman and JV football team. He was actually our backup quarterback as an eighth-grader. He was a young man who, if he thought something would help him be a better football player or a better basketball player, he was going to go out and do it and work on it until he got to be the very best at it,” said former Leslie County head coach Mike Whitaker.

Couch had a record-setting football career as a quarterback at Leslie County High School in the mid-1990s. He also set three national career passing records – 872 completions, 12,104 yards and 133 touchdowns. He was named National Player of the Year as a senior.

