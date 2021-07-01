Mississippi State wins College World Series
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WYMT) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs have won the 2021 College World Series, their first in program history, with a shut-out 9-0 win over Vanderbilt.
The Bulldogs fell in Game 1 but won both Game 2 and 3 by large margins.
This marks not only their first baseball title, but the first national championship in any sport from the school.
