Mississippi State wins College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WYMT) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs have won the 2021 College World Series, their first in program history, with a shut-out 9-0 win over Vanderbilt.

The Bulldogs fell in Game 1 but won both Game 2 and 3 by large margins.

This marks not only their first baseball title, but the first national championship in any sport from the school.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.