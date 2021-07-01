Advertisement

Mississippi State wins College World Series

Mississippi State wins National Championship, first in school’s history
Mississippi State wins National Championship, first in school’s history(Mississippi State Baseball)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WYMT) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs have won the 2021 College World Series, their first in program history, with a shut-out 9-0 win over Vanderbilt.

The Bulldogs fell in Game 1 but won both Game 2 and 3 by large margins.

This marks not only their first baseball title, but the first national championship in any sport from the school.

