Advertisement

Kentucky’s contract with children’s agency remains in limbo

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky’s contract renewal with Sunrise Children’s Services remains in limbo, but the state continues to place youngsters in its care.

It’s a new development in a months-long dispute revolving around a clause in a new contract with the state that banned discrimination based on sexual orientation and that the children’s agency refused to sign.

Sunrise has since been offered a revised contract reflecting what it has requested, and its attorney says that any additional language they are seeking is needed to comply fully with a recent Supreme Court ruling. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

(Photos: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
Victim identified in deadly Highway 80 shooting, suspect in custody
Police Lights
Coroners Office: Woman killed in Perry County crash
A shooting in Knott county leads to a Kite man’s death.
KSP: Shooting in Knott County leaves one man dead
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Credit: Kenny Kemper
Laurel County businesses hit by catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Local emergency services are cracking down on firework safety and preparing to respond if an...
‘Something as simple as a sparkler can ignite a fire’: Pike County emergency crews remind others to stay safe
U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury....
Baker, once pardoned by Bevin, ordered to remain in jail until federal trial
I-75 Construction
“It’s going to help with congestion of the roadway” : Drivers seek answers in I-75 construction
Larkey HVAC Fire Update
“We’re open for business”: Larkey HVAC back in business despite recent fire