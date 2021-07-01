Advertisement

Kentucky soldier killed at Pearl Harbor to be buried in August

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PARIS, Ky. (AP) - The military says a sailor from Kentucky who was killed at Pearl Harbor has been identified, and he will be buried in his hometown next month.

Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Alphard S. Owsley of Paris, Kentucky, was killed Dec. 7, 1941, when his ship, the USS Oklahoma, was attacked by Japanese aircraft.

The 23-year-old was among 429 crewmen who died on the ship. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Wednesday that Owsley was accounted for on Sept. 14. Owsley will be buried Aug. 5, 2021, in his hometown.

