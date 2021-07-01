Advertisement

Kentucky prepares to announce $1M winner of Shot at a Million

So far in Kentucky, more than 2.2 million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus,...
So far in Kentucky, more than 2.2 million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, which is about half of the state’s population.(KBTX)
By Elizabeth Pace
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - So far in Kentucky, more than 2.2 million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, which is about half of the state’s population. As an incentive for more people to get the shot, Gov. Andy Beshear created the Shot at a Million lottery.

Anyone 18 or older who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson may register to win a million dollars. Any teenager, 12 to 17 years old, may register to win a full-ride scholarship to any Kentucky college or university.

Permanent residents of Kentucky are eligible to enter the Team Kentucky Shot at a Million Drawing if:

  • Legal resident of the U.S. and a resident of Kentucky;
  • At least 12 years of age;
  • For 12-year-olds, a parent or guardian must have completed the application in order to be eligible – in terms;
  • Not incarcerated for a felony conviction;
  • Not an employee of Office of the Governor, Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority, and Kentucky Interactive, LLC or blood relative or spouse of such employees or anyone living in the same household of such employees.
  • Have received at least the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

To win, the entrant’s eligibility must be verified by Kentucky Department for Public Health officials.

In all, three vaccinated adults and 15 vaccinated teens will be chosen to win. The first round, one adult and five teens, were already chosen Thursday. Beshear will announce the winners on July 2.

The second round of winners will be announced July 30 and the third round will be announced Aug. 27. Vaccinated Kentuckians can still apply to win. Sign up here: https://govstatus.egov.com/shot-at-a-million-adult-registration

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photos: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
Victim identified in deadly Highway 80 shooting, suspect in custody
Police Lights
Coroners Office: Woman killed in Perry County crash
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
A shooting in Knott county leads to a Kite man’s death.
KSP: Shooting in Knott County leaves one man dead
Lawmakers will consider making Kentucky a Second Amendment sanctuary state. It comes in the...
Lawmakers introducing bill to make Kentucky a second amendment “sanctuary state”

Latest News

For the first time in Kentucky, there is another option for mothers who decide they can’t keep...
Kentucky’s first baby box for mothers in crisis to safely leave child installed
U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers welcomes Makenzie Clouse, a 2019 graduate of Somerset High...
Somerset student earns Washington Internship with Congressman Rogers
Gov. Beshear announces $11.8 million funding in transportation repairs; several in Eastern Kentucky
‘I would have made some coin, that’s for sure’: Former UK athletes react to NIL bill