Advertisement

Keep your pets safe during the Fourth of July

The Young-Williams Animal Center partnered with Petco to release a list of tips to help keep pets safe during Fourth of July celebrations.
Whether you're setting off fireworks or going to a show for the Fourth of July, it's important...
Whether you're setting off fireworks or going to a show for the Fourth of July, it's important to consider our furry friends so they don't run off and get lost. (Source: Pixabay)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Fourth of July can be one of the most stressful times of the year for pets.

The Young-Williams Animal Center partnered with Petco to release a list of tips to help keep pets safe during Fourth of July celebrations:

Be Alert

YWAC advises pet owners to be alert before and after the holiday as many celebrations last more than one day.

Keep Your Pets Secure

Pets can be panicked by fireworks and other loud noises. Many animals respond to the loud noises by running and hiding.

Check Your Yard

Pet owners should check their yard for loose fencing, gaps and other places pets could escape from.

Update Pet Info

Owners should update their pet’s tags and microchips

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photos: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
Victim identified in deadly Highway 80 shooting, suspect in custody
Police Lights
Coroners Office: Woman killed in Perry County crash
A shooting in Knott county leads to a Kite man’s death.
KSP: Shooting in Knott County leaves one man dead
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Credit: Kenny Kemper
Laurel County businesses hit by catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

PFD
(6:00 p.m.) ‘Something as simple as a sparkler can ignite a fire’: Pike County emergency crews remind others to stay safe
For the first time in Kentucky, there is another option for mothers who decide they can’t keep...
Kentucky’s first baby box for mothers in crisis to safely leave child installed
So far in Kentucky, more than 2.2 million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus,...
Kentucky prepares to announce $1M winner of Shot at a Million
Sen. McConnell meets with business leaders
Sen. McConnell and local business leaders discuss worker shortages
Local emergency services are cracking down on firework safety and preparing to respond if an...
‘Something as simple as a sparkler can ignite a fire’: Pike County emergency crews remind others to stay safe