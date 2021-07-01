Hazard Police Dept. receives new patrolling bicycles

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Police Department officers will soon patrol the streets of Hazard on bicycles.

Two new patrol bikes and helmets were given to the department by the Hazard Walmart.

You can see a tweet from the City of Hazard below along with a statement from Hazard Chief of Police Minor Allen.

Hazard Police Department will soon have a bike squad. People who dislike neighborhood-friendly cops beware!



Thank you to our local @Walmart for your help acquiring the bicycles! 🚴 👮‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/N6up1E4mot — City of Hazard/Garth Brooks Stan Account (@hazardkygov) July 1, 2021

“New additions to the Hazard Police Department two new patrol bikes and helmets given to us by Jason Higgins manager of our local Walmart they have always supported us in any way possible and we do them as well these bikes will allow our officers another way of patrolling our city streets and better interaction with our community.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.