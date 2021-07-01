Hazard Police Dept. receives new patrolling bicycles
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Police Department officers will soon patrol the streets of Hazard on bicycles.
Two new patrol bikes and helmets were given to the department by the Hazard Walmart.
You can see a tweet from the City of Hazard below along with a statement from Hazard Chief of Police Minor Allen.
Hazard Police Department will soon have a bike squad. People who dislike neighborhood-friendly cops beware!— City of Hazard/Garth Brooks Stan Account (@hazardkygov) July 1, 2021
Thank you to our local @Walmart for your help acquiring the bicycles! 🚴 👮♀️ pic.twitter.com/N6up1E4mot
