Hazard Police Dept. receives new patrolling bicycles

Hazard Police Dept. receives new patrolling bicycles(City of Hazard Gov. Twitter)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Police Department officers will soon patrol the streets of Hazard on bicycles.

Two new patrol bikes and helmets were given to the department by the Hazard Walmart.

You can see a tweet from the City of Hazard below along with a statement from Hazard Chief of Police Minor Allen.

