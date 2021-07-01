Gov. Beshear announces $11.8 million funding in transportation repairs; several in Eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $11.8 million in transportation funding for local governments to make street and road repair improvements.

“One way we build a better Kentucky is by making our streets and roads better,” said Gov. Beshear. “This funding enables 46 cities and counties to upgrade pavements and improve local transportation infrastructure, which will directly benefit Kentuckians in these communities.”

Several Eastern Kentucky Counties will receive state funding to help improve roads, those counties include: Breathitt, Perry, Bath, Laurel, Knox, Pike, and the City of Hazard. Combined, they will have $1,757,566 in funding.

“These are the types of projects that make a positive difference in Kentuckians’ daily lives,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “I’m excited to see them completed and for many of our local streets and roads to be safer and easier to travel.”

These projects have been submitted to the KYTC Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for optional fund consideration.

12 Department of Highways districts have already considered the safety, traffic, and economic impact this will have.

The county fiscal court or city council approved for funding is responsible for administering the work and will be reimbursed by KYTC.

