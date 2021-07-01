Flooding rain possible as Severe Weather Alert Day continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues as we watch a cold front push through the region with the potential to spark off showers and storms capable of producing flooding rain.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

The entire area remains under a Flash Flood Watch until early tomorrow morning. We’re continuing to watch showers and storms pop ahead of the cold front. These have already produced soaking rainfall on the order of several inches not far from the Lexington area already. Any storm tonight will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall in a very short amount of time. Our first round should be through here by the evening hours, while we wait for the last hurrah along the front, which should be late tonight through early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will stay muggy tonight, into the middle 60s.

We’ll only have shower and storm chances around early tomorrow until the front moves through. After the morning to midday timeframe, we should start to dry out and clear out into the afternoon. In fact, as drier air works in, we might actually have a nice start to the holiday weekend as high temperatures in the upper 70s tomorrow afternoon sink into the middle 50s for overnight lows with clear skies tomorrow night.

Fantastic Fourth of July Weekend

It would appear Mother Nature has outdone herself this time with the forecast for the Fourth of July Weekend. Drier air will be working in, meaning lower humidity and more sunshine with high pressure in place. Sunny skies are on tap for both days with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s! Absolutely perfect! Lows Saturday night will be down near 60°, so it should be pleasantly cool for fireworks time for those celebrating on the third. A little bit more mugginess will start working in for Sunday night, but lows should stay in the middle 60s.

Thermostat Headed Back Up Next Week

While the dry pattern looks to continue into the first part of next week, we’ll also see an increase in heat and humidity. Highs Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be around 90° or so each day, with heat indices in the middle 90s thanks to increased humidity. A truly Summer-like forecast. We may see more moisture filter in by late next week to re-introduce scattered afternoon ashoers and storms to the forecast.

