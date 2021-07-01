Eastern Kentucky business awarded match funding grant

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear matched part of a nearly $5 million federal grant to businesses throughout the commonwealth.

One of those businesses, Inquiry Technologies LLC in London, will be receiving a total of $900,000 in state matching grants to support high-paying jobs and technology development in the commonwealth.

The grants are part of the commonwealth’s nationally recognized Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Matching Funds program.

“We have some incredible innovators in Kentucky, and it’s crucial that we support their growth and continue to attract new tech-based businesses to the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “Not only does our state’s SBIR/STTR Matching Funds Program help Kentucky companies in developing cutting-edge, life-improving technology, it also fosters job creation in some of our country’s most high-paying fields. Kentucky continues to position itself as a national leader as we enter the post-pandemic economy, and I am so proud of the amazing developments occurring right here in the commonwealth.”

The research and product development inspired by Inquiry Technologies allow individuals to better express themselves by using digital capture technology designed to heighten learning, encourage self-evaluation, and offer feedback channels providing highly personalized and non-threatening constructive criticism.

The grant program helps provide early-stage tech companies by helping provide grants that will help their companies grow or relocate.

More information on Kentucky’s SBIR/STTR Matching Funds Program is available at kyinnovation.com/sbir.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.