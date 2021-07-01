Advertisement

Do’s and Don’ts: What UK players can and cannot do to make money under new NIL guidelines

UK Athletics’ NIL policy focused on assisting student-athletes
UK Athletics' NIL policy focused on assisting student-athletes
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order to make it possible, state lawmakers have pre-filed a bill to make it law and the NCAA has approved a temporary measure giving it the go-ahead.

Now that college athletes can earn money on their name, image and likeness (NIL), how does that work for those playing for the University of Kentucky?

Wednesday night, college officials released a more detailed plan on how it will work at UK. They also put up a website that is kind of a one-stop shop to answer common questions about what players can and cannot do.

Among the items you will find on the website is a list of frequently asked questions the university is getting about the process.

Some of the questions have to deal with which companies athletes can enter into agreements with, if compensation will impact scholarships and if university employees are allowed to help players set up NIL deals. You can see those questions and answers below.

Meanwhile, another website set up by the university, The Kentucky Road, will provide student-athletes with unparalleled support and resources as they navigate the new landscape of being able to earn benefits from their NIL.

State and federal lawmakers are expected to continuing working on legislative approaches to NIL.

