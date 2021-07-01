Advertisement

Davion Mintz will return to Kentucky for 2021 Season

Kentucky guard Davion Mintz (10) plays against Vanderbilt in an NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky guard Davion Mintz (10) plays against Vanderbilt in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Davion Mintz, Kentucky men’s basketball’s leader in scoring, 3-point shooting and assists in 2020-21, will return to UK for his final season of eligibility for the 2021-22 year.

After going through the NBA Draft evaluation process, Mintz will withdraw his name from the 2021 NBA Draft less than a week prior to the July 7 NCAA deadline.

Mintz will be the first Wildcat to return to school after leading the team in scoring average the previous season since Randolph Morris led the 2005-06 squad and came back to Kentucky for the 2006-07 season.

Mintz’s return will officially make this the most experienced team of what will be the 13th season of the Calipari era. UK’s 2021-22 roster currently features a sixth-year graduate, a fifth-year graduate, a redshirt junior, six juniors, a redshirt sophomore, two sophomores and three freshmen.

