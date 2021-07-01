Davion Mintz will return to Kentucky for 2021 Season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Davion Mintz, Kentucky men’s basketball’s leader in scoring, 3-point shooting and assists in 2020-21, will return to UK for his final season of eligibility for the 2021-22 year.

After going through the NBA Draft evaluation process, Mintz will withdraw his name from the 2021 NBA Draft less than a week prior to the July 7 NCAA deadline.

Mintz will be the first Wildcat to return to school after leading the team in scoring average the previous season since Randolph Morris led the 2005-06 squad and came back to Kentucky for the 2006-07 season.

Mintz’s return will officially make this the most experienced team of what will be the 13th season of the Calipari era. UK’s 2021-22 roster currently features a sixth-year graduate, a fifth-year graduate, a redshirt junior, six juniors, a redshirt sophomore, two sophomores and three freshmen.

