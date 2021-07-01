“I’m running” Charles Booker announces plans to challenge Sen. Rand Paul in 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT/AP) - Charles Booker made it official on Twitter Thursday morning: He will challenge Sen. Rand Paul in the U.S. Senate race in 2022.

Let’s make freedom ring. Real freedom, from the hood to the holler.



We can start by taking our seat back from Rand Paul.



I’m running. pic.twitter.com/Za7JJ1wz0D — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) July 1, 2021

This is not the first time Booker has thrown his hat into the national political arena. He narrowly lost last year’s Democratic primary to Amy McGrath, who was beaten by Mitch McConnell in the general election. The former state lawmaker is reprising his “hood to the holler” theme in hopes of building an urban-rural coalition powerful enough to unseat the Republican incumbent.

Booker starts this campaign with more name recognition and a stronger fundraising network.

Sen. Rand Paul, who is seeking a third term, was first elected in 2010, filling the spot of retiring incumbent Jim Bunning.

