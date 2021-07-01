Breathitt County Courthouse closed due to budget not passing, set to open July 8

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County Judge-Executive Jeff Noble told WYMT he received a call Wednesday evening saying he needed to close the county courthouse.

”It’s out of my control. My job is to present a budget and I done that,” said Judge-Executive Noble. “Last year we just barely had just a couple days before our deadline, got our budget passed last year.”

Department of Local Government officials told county leader they needed to close the courthouse because their recent budget did not pass the second reading. On May 25, a magistrate motioned to table the budget to review items. Then, health and other issues later prevented the magistrates from passing that reading.

“The 22nd we would have been right on time,” said Noble. “Actually today would have been the second reading of the budget, and we could have kept operating.”

Offices inside the courthouse that are paid through by the Breathitt County Fiscal Court are closed until the budget passes on July 8. The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department remains operating as it provides emergency services.

“I apologize to the public, I mean I’m here to serve them do the best I can,” added Noble.

