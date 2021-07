Baker, once pardoned by Bevin, ordered to remain in jail until federal trial

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge has ordered a man pardoned by former governor Matt Bevin to remain in jail until the start of his federal trial.

Patrick Baker was arrested back in May on federal murder charges.

He was set to be released on house arrest last month until federal prosecutors filed a motion to keep him in jail.

His trial is expected ot begin in august.

Baker was convicted on state charges of reckless homicide in the death of Donald Mills but was pardoned at the end of 2019.

