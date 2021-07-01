Advertisement

2-year-old boy dies due to ‘apparent drowning’ in NKY

The young boy died on Wednesday, according to the report.
The young boy died on Wednesday, according to the report.(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A two-year-old boy is dead in what the coroner’s report calls an “apparent drowning.”

The young boy wandered into a neighbor’s backyard Sunday on University Drive and fell into their pool, Boone County Lt. Philip Ridgell.

The two-year-old was found about 20 minutes later, Lt. Ridgell said.

The child died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

This is not a criminal investigation, and is being treated as a tragic accident, Lt. Ridgell said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photos: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
Victim identified in deadly Highway 80 shooting, suspect in custody
(Photo: Magoffin County Sheriff’s Department)
UPDATE: Missing woman out of Magoffin County found safe
For the first time in Kentucky, there is another option for mothers who decide they can’t keep...
Kentucky’s first baby box for mothers in crisis to safely leave child installed
Gov. Andy Beshear briefs the Commonwealth during a Team Kentucky news conference on June 24th,...
Gov. Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky Update
Daniel Patrick Williamson died in 2019.
Family grieves overdose death by creating outreach ministry

Latest News

Frontier Nursing University makes special donation to Leslie County
Medicaid Expansion
Medicaid Expansion
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook page
Crews rescue person swept away by flood water in Laurel County
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Rain ending, very nice 4th of July weekend ahead