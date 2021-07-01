2-year-old boy dies due to ‘apparent drowning’ in NKY

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A two-year-old boy is dead in what the coroner’s report calls an “apparent drowning.”

The young boy wandered into a neighbor’s backyard Sunday on University Drive and fell into their pool, Boone County Lt. Philip Ridgell.

The two-year-old was found about 20 minutes later, Lt. Ridgell said.

The child died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

This is not a criminal investigation, and is being treated as a tragic accident, Lt. Ridgell said.

