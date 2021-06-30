Advertisement

Whitley Co. Judicial Center closed due to water leak

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Whitley County Judicial Center is closed due to a water leak.

County officials tell us the leak started sometime over the weekend and an alarm system notified the maintenance staff about the problem on Sunday. However, they say by the time maintenance got there, the damage had been done. 

We’re hearing it’s “quite a bit of damage” and all three floors of the judicial center are affected.

The judicial center will be closed through Friday due to the damage.

Court proceedings for this week will be rescheduled.

