Virginia search team headed to Florida to help with condo search

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WDBJ) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has activated the Virginia Beach-based Urban Search and Rescue Team, Virginia Task Force 2 (VATF2).

The Virginia Beach Fire Department says the team left at noon Wednesday on the way to Surfside, Florida, to assist with the search of a collapsed condo complex. More than 140 people are unaccounted for as of Wednesday, with at least 16 people dead.

VATF-2 USAR is one of 28 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Teams positioned across the country. The Virginia Beach Fire Department is the sponsoring agency for VATF-2.

The team deployed three engineers from the Task Force earlier this week; the other 80 members are on their way.

The last time the team was fully activated and deployed was for search and rescue operations for Hurricane Michael in 2018, according to VBFD.

