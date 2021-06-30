Advertisement

UVA Health treats first patient in focused ultrasound trial for brain tumors

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Medical Center is moving people through a new protocol for treating brain tumors.

This advanced clinical trial uses focused ultrasound to open up the barrier around a common type of malignant tumor and allow chemotherapy to directly target it.

The UVA Health Center treated their first patient with this new procedure. The treatment is for patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). GBMs are malignant tumors in the brain. Previous treatments involved surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation.

“We’re very optimistic that this drug - which we know helps patients with brain tumors - if we can get it to the brain tumor in higher concentration, it should have a much more powerful effect,” UVA Professor of Neurosurgery Dr. Jason Sheehan said.

Sheehan believes focused ultrasound is going to shift the way physicians treat brain tumors.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-known Eastern Kentucky mayor dies following long illness
File image
Dozens of new Kentucky laws, including police conduct, school choice, etc. take effect Tuesday
An ambulance was found abandoned in Whitesburg on Monday.
Abandoned ambulance leads to investigation in Letcher County
Lawmakers will consider making Kentucky a Second Amendment sanctuary state. It comes in the...
Lawmakers introducing bill to make Kentucky a second amendment “sanctuary state”
Photo Courtesy: Larkey HVAC Facebook Page
London business damaged by fire up and running in temporary location

Latest News

WYMT Scattered Showers
Scattered showers and storms return ahead of a big cold front
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Report: At least one shot at Clark County Fair
During the pandemic, the Commonwealth allowed businesses to sell alcoholic beverages to help...
Group working to determine if Virginia should continue to allow to-go alcohol drinks at restaurants
Police Lights
Coroners Office: Woman killed in Perry County crash
Bike4ALZ Completes 2,000 Miles, Will Pass Through Bowling Green July 10
Bike4ALZ Completes 2,000 Miles, Will Pass Through Bowling Green July 10