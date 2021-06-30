Advertisement

Tenn. woman accused of scamming business after claims of ants in vitamin bottles

Murfreesboro Police searching for scammer
Murfreesboro Police searching for scammer
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Murfreesboro Police Department are on the search for a woman accused of scamming a business out of hundreds of dollars.

According to police, the woman claimed she found ants in vitamin bottles purchased at the Sprouts Farmers Market.

Surveillance video showed the woman entering the store on June 19 and returning several bottles of vitamins. Police said the woman left the store with a $600 refund.

Investigators later determined the woman made a similar fraudulent return in Alabama using the same excuse.

Anyone with information on her identity is urged to contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at 629-201-5550 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.

