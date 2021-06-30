Advertisement

Starbucks testing out selling popular drinks on Facebook, Instagram

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said the company saw a large increase in customized drinks orders in the first three months of 2021.
Starbucks tests out new ordering method
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Starbucks announced it will test out a new ordering feature through social media.

Beginning Tuesday, the company began allowing limited customers to order two custom drinks through Facebook and Instagram. Customers who see the image of the drink on social media can swipe to access an exclusive Starbucks website where they can place their order.

The two drinks available for order through social media are an Iced Matcha Latte with Chai and the Pink Drink Remix. The two drinks were popularized on social media over the last year.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said the company saw a large increase in customized drinks orders in the first three months of 2021. The new social media ordering option will allow customers a quicker way to order two of the more popular customized drinks.

