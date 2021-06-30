Advertisement

Shooting on West Highway 80 leaves one dead, at least one suspect being interviewed

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies say a shooting on West Highway 80 Wednesday afternoon killed one driver.

They say one person shot another multiple times before driving off.

The victim, initially reported to have life-threatening injuries, has since died.

Deputies confirmed at least one suspect is currently being interviewed.

Deputies are still investigating the shooting and no motive has been determined.

West Highway 80 is closed in both directions while deputies investigate.

