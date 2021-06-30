Severe Weather Alert Day as Flash Flood Watch goes into effect

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re calling a Severe Weather Alert Day as the potential for heavy rainfall works into the mountains along a cold front.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’re watching a cold front well to our north and west this Wednesday, and that will combine with the heat and humidity we have around to develop more showers and storms this evening and overnight. Just like the past couple of days, these could be on the strong side, with brief gusty to damaging winds being the main threat as these storms start to fall apart. In fact, we do have a Marginal (1/5) Risk for severe weather in effect for the remainder of the day today.

The other big threat will be heavy rain. With the moisture we have around, these storms today and tomorrow will be efficient rain producers and that could lead to quick rises on a few creeks and streams...even some street flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through tomorrow night for parts of the area as we watch for the potential of heavy rain.

Showers and storms stick around throughout the night tonight as lows stay near 70°. Showers and storms will be in abundance Thursday as well as the front works through...again, heavy rain looks like the main threat. Clouds and showers will keep high temperatures at bay, only in the middle 70s. Showers and storms will diminish somewhat but look to continue through Thursday night as we drop into the upper 60s.

Improvement into the Holiday Weekend

Showers and storms will stick around in some form to start the day on Friday as our frontal boundary works past the region. However, we’ll slowly start to clear out into a nice afternoon on Friday with lower humidity and comfortable temperatures. Models have been trying to hint at a couple of showers or storms possible for Saturday, but that chance just keeps looking smaller and smaller, so we might actually have a couple of nice days for Saturday and Sunday with low(er) humidity and highs right around 80°. Absolutely perfect Fourth of July weather!

Back Into the Sauna Next Week

Grab those towels because summer returns just in time for the next work week. If you happen to have Monday off for the observance of the holiday, it’ll be a great pool day because temperatures look to soar back into the upper 80s as high pressure takes over. Similar, but warmer, weather looks to take over for the rest of the work week with mostly sunny skies and highs flirting with 90° once again.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.