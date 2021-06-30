Senator Mitch McConnell remembers Donald Rumsfeld

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBKO) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell responded to the passing of former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld.

“Elaine and I were saddened today by the passing of an American patriot who served his country honorably and tirelessly,” said McConnell.

“Donald Rumsfeld’s decades of service began and ended among the brave men and women working to keep America safe. His time on active duty in the Navy began a distinguished career that elevated his talents to the highest levels of policymaking and public leadership. At every step of the way, Donald Rumsfeld led with conviction and a cutting intellect.”

“Our nation has lost one of its fiercest defenders. But today, I know the Senate’s deepest sympathies are with Joyce and the entire Rumsfeld family, who have lost a beloved husband, father, and role model.”

Rumsfeld passed away earlier today. He was 88 years old.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.