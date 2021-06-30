Second million-dollar prize winner selected in W.Va. vaccination sweepstakes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One West Virginian’s life was changed forever Wednesday when she became the second million-dollar prize winner in the state’s vaccination sweepstakes.

Gov. Justice and his trusty companion, baby dog, delivered the ceremonial check to Sharon Turner.

Gov. Justice surprises Morgantown woman with $1 million check through “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes (Gov. Justice Office)

The million-dollar giveaway was just one of 50 “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes prizes.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Justice also a woman from Frankford and another woman from Parkersburg with new custom-outfitted trucks.

Gov. Justice delivers custom-outfitted trucks to vaccination sweepstakes winners

Jenna Atwell of Paynesville and Brendon Lee of Falling Waters were named as the winners of two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state.

For the full list of sweepstakes winners click here.

Additional prizes announced Wednesday include five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

Vaccinated West Virginians have five more chances to win in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.

