Scattered showers and storms return ahead of a big cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While you might not need your rain gear this morning or even all day, take it with you, just in case.

Today and Tonight

We will start the day off muggy with some fog and some cloud cover possible. I do think we’ll see some sunshine early in most areas, but the clouds will take back over for all later today. The first part of your Wednesday should be dry in most areas, but the scattered chances for showers and storms will be around for much of the day, especially later this evening. Some of those storms could be on the stronger side. About half of the area is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. It’s a low-end risk, but something to keep an eye on.

Highs should climb back into the mid to upper 80s one more time before some big changes come Thursday.

Tonight, as we say so long to June, look for scattered chances for showers and storms, especially late. Lows will drop into the low 70s.

Extended Forecast

A big-time weather maker is heading our way as we start July on Thursday. A strong cold front will plow through the region ramping up our chances for showers and storms. While we don’t expect these to be severe, some could be strong and heavy rainfall could cause some problems in some areas. Temperatures will slowly crash as we head through the day and night. We’ll top out in the mid to upper 70s early and end up in the 60s as the rain continues overnight.

Those rain chances continue on Friday, but I think most of them move out by lunchtime and skies start to clear by the afternoon hours. Depending on how fast the clearout happens, we could get back into the upper 70s Friday afternoon before dropping to around 60 Friday night.

For the 4th of July holiday weekend, I have some awesome news. While I can’t rule out a stray shower on Saturday, I think most of us stay dry both days. The even better news? Highs will only be in the upper 70s to around 80. Enjoy!

