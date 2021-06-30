Report: At least one shot at Clark County Fair

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clark County sheriff says at least one person was shot at the Clark County Fair, according to the Winchester Sun.

Multiple people had said the shots were fired around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff told the paper one person was hit in the lower leg and has non-life-threatening injuries.

One viewer told WKYT a relative was working at the fair when he heard three gunshots. Afterward, the viewer said he helped people off a ride and told them to run to the woods.

The Clark County sheriff told the Winchester Sun that deputies did not have suspect information yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

