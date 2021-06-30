Advertisement

Report: At least one shot at Clark County Fair

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clark County sheriff says at least one person was shot at the Clark County Fair, according to the Winchester Sun.

Multiple people had said the shots were fired around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff told the paper one person was hit in the lower leg and has non-life-threatening injuries.

One viewer told WKYT a relative was working at the fair when he heard three gunshots. Afterward, the viewer said he helped people off a ride and told them to run to the woods.

The Clark County sheriff told the Winchester Sun that deputies did not have suspect information yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

