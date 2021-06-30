Poor posture and stress leads to rise in pandemic back pain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been a long year and with people working from home, back issues are on the rise.

Chiropractor Dr. Matt Campbell with Knoxville Spine & Sports said when people work a whole year from a “temporary” office, back problems are sure to happen.

“People are at home, working from home a lot more frequently, and they’re not in the best ergonomically set up places and positions,” Dr. Campbell said.

Dr. Campbell said even if people have a proper work-from-home setup, the stress of the pandemic is enough to give them pain.

“So many people carry their stress up in their shoulders and up in traps, so from that standpoint a lot of upper neck, and back shoulder issues period,” Dr. Campbell said.

So how can a person fix their work from home set up? The first step is to make sure their hips are above their knees.

“Throw something down to get you up,” Dr. Campbell said. “When you are in the opposite, your hips get really low and you really start rolling the lower back under. That is a precarious position for the joints of your lumbar spine so that is not ideal.”

The second step is for individuals to keep their eyes and hands apart.

“Get your keyboard lower down, where you are kind of doing a lot of the work on the table, but your head is upright so your monitor is up a foot, a couple of inches, basically when your eyes are looking at it, it’s smack in the middle of the screen,” Dr. Campbell said.

While a wireless keyboard or spare computer monitor can cost a few extra dollars, they can also save people’s back pain.

Dr. Campbell said it just takes a little extra effort and knowledge to have a person and their back feeling better.

“There are a lot of easy fixes, but it certainly takes a lot of conscious and cognizant efforts,” Dr. Campbell said. “You have to be aware that you’re doing it, and so many don’t. That’s why we wind up in the place that we’re in. "

Want a few exercises and tips on how to ease back pain? Watch the full video with Dr. Matt for step-by-step instructions.

To learn more about Dr. Matt and Knoxville Spine & Sports, visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.