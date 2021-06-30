Advertisement

Pikeville prepares for ‘freedom, food trucks and fireworks’

Pikeville is preparing for its first Independence Day Festival.
By Buddy Forbes and Alyssa Williams
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Pikeville is preparing for an Independence Day weekend unlike any before.

City officials said the event will soar past the annual event the city usually holds, with a three-day festival on the books starting Friday.

Food trucks, vendors, and music are on the schedule all weekend, leading up to the city’s Sunday night fireworks display, marking the first time the city will host an Independence Day Festival.

According to Executive Director of Tourism and Events Andy Linton, the weekend will be one to remember.

“We got some inflatables, we have face painters, live music. We have food vendors and shops and people from the farmers’ market all set up on Main Street,” Linton said. “It’s going to be a great (time) to get out.”

The festival will be open 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday. Musical guests include Waylon Nelson, Mirrored Image, Down to the River, and more.

